The coming-of-age movie "Inside Out 2" debuted atop the North American box office, raking in a whopping $155 million with its animated tale of teen angst, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

"This is a sensational opening by Pixar's own exceptional standard for a follow-up sequel," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

In the hotly awaited sequel from Disney and Pixar, a girl named Riley grapples with new feelings as she starts high school.

Emotions such as Envy and Anxiety join the existing, talkative residents of her young head, including Joy and Sadness, all of them voiced by actors including Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith.

"Every one of Pixar's second episodes has opened better than the first -- all of them -- and that's happening again here," said Gross.

The movie snatched first place away from the Will Smith action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," which debuted at the top of the charts last week. This time in second place, it took in another $33 million for a total of $112 million in two weeks.

Sony's fourth installment of the series is a major step in Smith's career rehabilitation after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022 -- a sign that audiences are ready to welcome him back.

Jumping up two spots from last week to third place was 20th Century's action sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" with $5.2 million in revenue in the Friday to Sunday period.

Fourth place went to Sony's family-friendly "The Garfield Movie," starring Chris Pratt as the lazy, lasagna-loving feline, which took in $5 million in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros horror film "The Watchers" slipped one spot to fifth place as it earned $3.7 million in sales.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"If" ($3.5 million)

"Furiosa: a Mad Max Saga" ($2.4 million)

"The Fall Guy" ($1.5 million)

"The Strangers: Chapter 1" ($760,000)

"Tuesday" ($292,000)