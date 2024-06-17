Andy Murray said Sunday he was "not 100 percent sure" he will play at the Paris Olympics despite being selected just hours earlier for his fifth Games.

Murray, who has said he intends to retire later this year, was granted an International Tennis Federation (ITF) place to compete at the Games despite his lowly singles ranking of 97 because he is a former Grand Slam winner and Olympic champion.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will represent Team GB in the men's doubles and the pairing of Murray and Dan Evans have been nominated for an additional space in that competition, which will be determined by the ITF -- the governing body of world tennis who run the tournament -- on June 25.

The 37-year-old Murray said his participation at the Games was partly dependent on whether he was involved in the doubles, as well as singles, competition.

"I am not 100 percent sure," Murray told reporters at Queen's Club, while dressed in a Team GB tracksuit. "It depends a little bit physically how I am doing. How the next few weeks go as well. Yeah, my plan just now is to play, but it is not straightforward.

"I'll find out in the next 10 days or so on the doubles and what's going to happen there. Hopefully me and Evo get the chance to play."

Murray, who won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio in 2016, was one of four British male singles players selected alongside Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans.

It was a landmark day for Draper, the incoming British number one, as just hours later the 22-year-old won his maiden ATP tour title, beating former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Team GB were also notified on Thursday that 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu would be in the mix for an ITF place, but she turned down the chance because of the multiple changes in surface over the coming weeks and after only recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Katie Boulter -- who beat Raducanu in the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Sunday -- was the sole female player included in the British team.