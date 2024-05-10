Focusing on the exchange of ideas on areas of greater collaboration between the two blocs, our country was represented by Anatolio Ndong Mba - Ambassador Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea before the United Nations in New York.

Words of welcome from Fatima Kyari Mohammed, Permanent Observer of the African Union, followed by remarks from Stavros Lambrinidis, EU Ambassador to the United Nations and opening remarks by Zéphyrin Maniratanga, Permanent Representative of Burundi and Chairman of the African Group during May, officially opened the Dialogue between Permanent Representatives of the African Group and the European Union before the United Nations.

Under the banner "Joining forces for an ambitious outcome of the Summit for the Future", the two blocs exchanged points of interest focused on setting out a new agenda for peace.

Through this new programme, Africa appears to have a unique opportunity to contribute significantly to global peace and security, highlighting a restructuring of the global peace and security architecture as imperative for renewed multilateralism and global stability. A comprehensive, robust counter-terrorism perspective based on peace enforcement and a whole-of-society approach, complementary to peacekeeping. In addition to adequate, flexible and predictable sustainable funding of continental and regional peace operations through access to UN-designated contributions.

Reference was also made to politics, promoting effective conflict prevention, preventive diplomacy, mediation and dialogue. Durable cybersecurity solutions and a global regulatory system to address new perspectives on international security threats. The integration of women, the inclusion of young people and the protection of children, as well as the protection of civilians. The pre-eminence of post-conflict reconstruction and development in peacebuilding and peacekeeping. A new vision for disarmament based primarily on inclusive, multi-stakeholder defence and security governance of SSR/DDR. The implementation of the peace, security and sustainable development nexus to ensure human safety and resilience.

”The New Agenda for Peace must prioritise the empowerment of women and youth in peacebuilding efforts. This includes ensuring that they are included in decision-making processes. The NAP should include provisions to support women- and youth-led organisations in conflict-affected settings, while promoting and prioritising a participatory approach. It is important to ensure the role of women at all levels of the ecosystem, including the political, social and economic levels, while ensuring gender parity and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and girls.

The NAP must ensure the protection of women and girls from violence in conflict situations and allow for preventive measures to protect them," the PRs said.

Transforming global governance: Reforming the International Financial Architecture and Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and financing for development were other points extensively discussed at the dialogue meeting between the African Union bloc and the European Union bloc at the United Nations in New York City.