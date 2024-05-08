Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Hani Sewilam, President’s Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azazy, and Executive Director of Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development Colonel Dr. Bahaa El-Ghannam.

The Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy said the meeting reviewed the necessary provision of facilities and services, especially in the electricity, water, and irrigation sectors, for the Future of Egypt project in the New Delta, as well as agricultural development projects in Fayoum, Minya and Beni Sueif, “Sanabel Sono” project in Aswan, and the Dakhla project in Southern Egypt. This comes within the framework of the state's keenness to provide high-quality agricultural products to the local markets at affordable prices for citizens, in addition to increasing export rates.

The President gave directives to continue and enhance efforts to benefit from the successes achieved by the project, so as to contribute to realizing the country's strategic goals in developing the agricultural sector and achieving a boom in the cultivated area, so as to ensure food security in the country and protect it from international fluctuations, in addition to increasing national income growth rates.