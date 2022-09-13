Learning is an integral part of growing up, and for a parent, it is so rewarding to watch your child explore their creativity. By providing a stimulating environment, encouragement and the right tools parents can ensure their children put their best foot forward and excel.

As summer holidays have come to an end, and another year of learning has kicked off, children and parents alike are preparing to go ‘Back-to-School.’ While technology has become more mainstream in classrooms over recent years, it has not eliminated the need for books, journals, and printed materials which are still used daily at both school and at home. Adding a multi-utility printer to your checklist will help you to ensure that your child has everything they need to continue their creative exploration at home, and to help them with school projects and activities.

Sparking a Child’s Creativity

There are several ways to spark your child’s creativity whether it is for homework tasks and projects, or simply just for fun. With the help of Canon’s dependable MegaTank printers, your young ones can print, scan, and connect to their social media accounts. Children can create colorful journals, scrapbooks, greeting cards, papercrafts, collages, personalized calendars, design posters, print stickers, and much more. Using iron transfer paper, customize their own items like school bags, games kits, pencil cases and laptops to stand out from the crowd. Printing materials for home and classroom learning open a world of creativity tailored to your children's needs. Canon’s printers are user-friendly, low cost and deliver excellent results.



Making Art Homework Easier

Art and craft projects can be a challenge for even the most gifted students. With the support from apps like the Canon Print App, Easy-PhotoPrint Editor and Creative Park, kids can develop simple craft ideas including origami-style 3D models and customize their creations with editing functions. Children as young as five will find printing easy when they use one of the many Canon apps. And setting up the printer is easy for parents too and the WiFi, you can connect to the printer from multiple computers or smart devices simultaneously using the Canon PRINT app (https://bit.ly/3BaWV7V) for all-around family flexibility. The mid-ranged Canon PIXMA TS Series is a fantastic choice as these are easy to use, affordable and compatible with the smartphone.



Choosing your printer

Home learning will feel like a breeze with Canon MegaTank PIXMA printers and the many Canon printing apps (https://bit.ly/3d9e89P) are compatible with both iOS and Android. The PIXMA TS series has a range of printers that are suited to your needs, and offer creative freedom for schoolwork and creative projects at home. The entry-level, budget-priced Canon PIXMA TS3440 (https://bit.ly/3TZLrNj) Series printer comes with a 1.5-inch LCD screen and is the perfect aid for homework assignments and general home printing.

For printing large quantities of high-quality images at low cost, the multifunctional MegaTank printers PIXMA G3420 (https://bit.ly/3BB0vtx) and PIXMA G640 (https://bit.ly/3qw1bKg) offer versatility and brilliant print quality for documents and vivid photos at home, school, or office. You can print, scan, copy and connect to the cloud via the Canon PRINT app and PIXMA Cloud Link. Printing directly from smart devices via AirPrint (iOS) and Mopria (Android) is simple and easy. Their intelligent design, smart connectivity, easy maintenance, and high-quality printing at speed make them much sought after.

“It is our continued endeavor to delight users. We are launching our ‘Back to School’ campaign to empower students in their learning journey. A trusted companion of students, Canon is helping them to excel in their efforts to succeed in school and college. We are providing a diverse range of products that can cater to their various curriculum needs and help them be future-ready in a sense. Leading by innovation is Canon’s MegaTank PIXMA series printing devices. Our focus is on improving customer experience by providing better products, offers and exception aftersales support,” says Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.

Print without limits

Canon’s amazing range of printers is well suited to your whole family’s printing needs. It is an excellent tool that can materialize endless amounts of images, documents, and other digital information, at the touch of a button using smartphone technology and creative layout templates.

