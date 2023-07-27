Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://apo-opa.info/3qeN8Mx), the leading printing and imaging solutions provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with renowned Kenyan film and television production company Zebra Productions Kenya. The collaboration aims to provide valuable training and skills enhancement, through the Canon Miraisha Programme (https://apo-opa.info/3KhOehz), to aspiring photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners.

As part of this collaboration, a series of comprehensive workshops in video and still photography will be conducted. These workshops will equip participants with valuable skills and insights to excel in their creative pursuits. Graduates of this programme will also have the unique opportunity to participate in the Zebra Productions Internship Programme, with potential employment opportunities within the company.

The Canon Miraisha Programme (https://apo-opa.info/3KhOehz) is dedicated to promoting job creation and future livelihoods in Africa. By providing workshops specifically designed for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners, the programme aims to enhance and support their skill sets. Through these workshops, participants will be able to refine their craft and gain valuable insights, and practical knowledge that can contribute to their professional growth and success.

Amine Djouahra- B2C BU Director, Canon Central&North Africa mentioned “We are delighted to join forces with Zebra Productions Kenya. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to unleash the potential of African talent and contribute to the growth of the creative industry in the region. This partnership will bridge the skills development gap and provide young talent with the necessary tools to excel in the industry.”

Njoki Muhoho - Executive Producer and scriptwriter, Zebra Productions The first class of the Canon Miraisha Programme kicked-off on 24th July,2023. The initial group of trainees are selected from the vibrant Nderi Community, followed by participants from the wider Nairobi community in subsequent intakes. This expansion aims to unlock the creative potential of a broader group of individuals and foster a thriving community of talented professionals in the local creative industry.

The collaboration will feature two sets of workshops, each spanning three months. Participants can expect nine days of engaging, physical training sessions and seven webinars facilitated by a Canon Certified Trainer. Specifically designed for beginners and emerging talent, the workshops will accommodate 15 participants per session who lack access to formalized education in the photography, video, and/or film sectors.

The exclusive sessions ensure personalized attention and a conducive learning environment through which attendees will gain comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in various aspects of photography and videography, empowering them to pursue their creative aspirations confidently.

