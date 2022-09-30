Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com), Africa’s leading investment platform for the energy sector, is proud to announce that Angolan commercial bank Banco Bic will participate as a gold sponsor at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP). 2022 conference and exhibition, taking place from November 29 to December 1 in Luanda.

As one of Angola’s finance institutions driving positive change across the country’s energy value chain through the supply of innovative financial solutions aimed at maximizing energy production, exploitation and monetization for Gross Domestic Product growth and socio-economic development, the participation and presence of Banco Bic (https://bit.ly/3dPDR7L) as a gold sponsor at AOG is important to mold serious dialogue around the best financial practices to unlock Angola’s full energy market potential.

Having been influential in the growth of the Angolan energy sector (https://bit.ly/3y1Mseo) by providing capital for public and private companies in the oil and gas and energy sectors since formation in 2005, the important role of institutions such as Banco Bic continues to expand as Angola seeks to fast-track electrification progress by boosting foreign-direct investments and the participation of private sector investors. With the bank establishing a dedicated oil and gas department and accelerating financing for hydrocarbons exploration and mid-stream operations and infrastructure development, Banco Bic remains a reliable partner for Angola’s energy market players.

With Banco Bic seeking local, regional and international financial solutions to partner with to fund a sustainable development of the Southern African country’s vast hydrocarbon resources, AOG presents the best platform for the bank to promote the country’s rich hydrocarbons basins, investment and partnership opportunities and negotiate and sign industry-changing deals.

In addition, with the energy transition taking center stage across the globe, resulting in an increased need to accelerate the penetration of renewable energy solutions to diversify the energy mix, AOG 2022 presents (https://bit.ly/3EecSNA) the best platform for Banco Bic to highlight to regional and international energy companies and investors, the related investment challenges and opportunities.

As a gold sponsor, Banco Bic will have access to exclusive networking forums and high-level meetings and panel discussions where the financial institution will discuss the role of the banking sector in revamping Angola’s entire energy industry including electricity generation, transmission and distribution systems.