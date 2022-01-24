Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, today announced the appointment of Dr. Amer Alameri as the bank’s new Head of Private Banking. The announcement is in line with ADIB’s commitment to strengthen its leadership team and develop its Emirati workforce.

Dr. Amer brings over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, primarily in wealth management and business development. He joins ADIB from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) where he was the Director of Financial Affairs. In addition to his recent work with MOFA, he has extensive experience working in major banks such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Dubai Bank, and Ajman Bank.

Throughout his career, he has played an important role in identifying trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, announcements, in addition to tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments. He was responsible for screening potential deals by analyzing market strategies, evaluating options, resolving internal priorities and recommending equity investments.

Nasser Al Awadhi, Group Chief Executive Officer at ADIB, said: “I believe that our customers look to us to provide a custom-tailored experience that not only yields financial benefits, but is also in line with their values. To this end, ADIB’s Private Bank plays a strategic part in developing our wealth management services. I am greatly looking forward to seeing ADIB’s new Emirati talent build upon ADIB’s previous successes and improve our customers’ experience even further.”

Raised in Abu Dhabi, he gained his PhD in Economic & Financial Crisis from Universite de Casablanca after graduating with a master’s degree in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Management Studies from the International School of Management at London School, UK.

The recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in the UAE has been at the core of ADIB’s human resources strategy. ADIB also runs distinct training programs dedicated to supporting UAE nationals within the bank. As a result, the bank has one of the highest Emiratization ratios in the country with approximately 40% of its workforce made up of UAE nationals.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 133 billion in assets. Over 1 million customers benefit from the third largest distribution network in the UAE with 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In the UAE, the Bank has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent in all the markets in which it operates. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 36 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

