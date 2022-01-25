Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares, U.S. futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.2%, falling to its lowest in a month

Dollar near two-week high amid jitters over hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions

Money markets are priced for a first rate hike in March, with three more quarter-point increases by year-end

Oil prices rise on supply disruption jitters as geopolitical tensions grow

Oil bulls encouraged by low inventories

Gold flat as caution ahead of Fed meeting offset Ukraine risks

Spot gold was flat at $1,841.56 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022