Asian shares, U.S. futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.2%, falling to its lowest in a month
Dollar near two-week high amid jitters over hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions
Money markets are priced for a first rate hike in March, with three more quarter-point increases by year-end
Oil prices rise on supply disruption jitters as geopolitical tensions grow
Oil bulls encouraged by low inventories
Gold flat as caution ahead of Fed meeting offset Ukraine risks
Spot gold was flat at $1,841.56 per ounce
