TOKYO - Sony on Wednesday booked a 10% rise in operating profit in the April-June quarter, beating analyst estimates, boosted by the strength of its image sensors and games units.

Profit was 279 billion yen ($1.90 billion). That compared with an average estimate of 275 billion yen from seven analysts polled by LSEG.

The Japanese tech and entertainment conglomerate said it sold 2.4 million PlayStation 5 units in the first quarter.

Sony said in May it expects to sell 18 million PS5 units this fiscal year, compared to 20.8 million last year.

Japanese shares have been buffeted by volatility in recent days with the market falling heavily before bouncing back.

Sony's shares closed flat ahead of earnings. ($1 = 147.0100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)