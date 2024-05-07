National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) logged net profits after tax valued at AED 19.57 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, versus AED 19.16 million in Q1-23.

NCTH generated revenues amounting to AED 171.72 million in Q1-24, up YoY from AED 170.07 million, according to the financial results.

In the first three months (3M) of 2024, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at AED 0.02.

Total assets edged up to AED 2.849 billion as of 31 March 2024 from AED 2.847 billion at the end of December 2023.

Last March, NCTH obtained the approval of Alpha Dhabi Holding to acquire three of the latter’s business units.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).