Union Pharmacist Company for Medical Services and Investment (UPMS) posted a 67.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net losses after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, as per a disclosure on May 28th.

The company incurred net losses of EGP 72,000 in Q1 2024, down from EGP 222,065 in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, operating revenues rose to EGP 157,962 in Q1 2024 from EGP 147,630 in Q1 2023.

Established in 2008 and listed in 2016, Union Pharmacist operates within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).