The Arab Ceramic Company (Ceramica Remas) recorded EGP 27.345 million in net losses after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, versus net profits of EGP 20.169 million in Q1 2023, as per a disclosure.

Moreover, the company recorded net sales of EGP 403.782 million in the three-month period ended March 31st, up from EGP 307.373 million in the same period last year.

Ceramica Remas is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the construction supplies industry sector. The company is primarily involved in the production and distribution of sanitary ware sets and ceramic tiles.

