Copper for Commercial Investment and Real Estate Development (COPR) registered EGP 435,018 in net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, against net losses of EGP 1.716 million in Q1 2023, a filing revealed.

In addition, the firm garnered operating revenues of EGP 6.81 million from January through March this year.

Established in 1985, the company undertakes all activities related to real estate such as contracting and technical and engineering supervision, as well as conducting feasibility studies and drawing engineering designs for itself and third parties.

