Medical Packaging Company (MEPA) recorded net profits after tax of EGP 9.004 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, versus net losses of EGP 2.022 million in Q1 2023, according to financial statement.

Sales soared to EGP 33.439 million during the three months to March 31st from EGP 4.265 million during the same period last year.

Medical Packaging is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacturing of medical and pharmaceutical packaging products.

The company focuses on the operations and establishment of a factory for the production of glass containers for the purpose of medical, pharmacy, laboratories, cosmetics, and perfumes.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).