Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) posted an 18.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the firm’s financial indicators on May 28th.

The company recorded standalone net profits of EGP 3.858 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 3.25 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues rose 27.7% YoY, hitting EGP 32.596 million during the January-Mach period of 2024, versus EGP 25.53 million.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th 2021 that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

