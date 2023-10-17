Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Wall St ends sharply higher, Treasury yields gain as earnings, data loom

A spate of big-bank earnings reports on Friday marked the unofficial beginning of the third-quarter earnings season

Crypto exchange Binance to stop accepting new users in UK

The country's tough stance comes as cryptocurrency regulation remains in focus around the world

US Stocks: Wall Street ends up on earnings optimism; eyes remain on Middle East

Lululemon leaps as poised to join S&P 500

Oil steadies on hopes of Venezuela sanctions being eased

Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $89.68 a barrel

Dollar drifts as investors eye Powell speech, yen wobbles near intervention zone

The yen was pinned close to the key 150 per dollar level, keeping traders on edge for any signs of intervention by the Japanese authorities

Gold drops, but holds above $1,900 as Israel-Hamas war rages

Gold climbed to near one-month peak on Friday

