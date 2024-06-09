COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell attended a signing ceremony and exchanged letters, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s status as the host country for this year’s COP29 UN climate conference.

The exchange of letters followed the COP29 Operating Company’s announcement of progress in its preparations to welcome international delegates to the conference in Baku and the Presidency’s engagements with parties to ensure that their concerns and priorities are addressed.

During the Bonn Climate Change Conference, the COP29 Presidency held a wide-ranging briefing and feedback session on details and plans for transportation, accommodation, and hospitality for the thousands of visitors expected to participate in this year’s COP29 conference, along with logistical aspects related to the venue itself. The COP29 Presidency continued its consultations with observer organisations and country delegates on the logistics for COP29 to ensure that the upcoming climate conference is accessible for all.

Guided by the principles of the conference, sustainability is a priority, together with a focus on encouraging international cooperation and hosting an accessible and inclusive event that will leave a lasting legacy in Azerbaijan and beyond.”

“The COP29 Presidency has made significant progress and will be ready to deliver a world-class event. We have applied our experiences hosting many other global events, as well as learnings from past COPs, to our preparations,” said COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev. “Hosting COP29 is an opportunity and a responsibility – and one we do not take lightly. As hosts, we will be transparent, action-oriented, welcoming and inclusive.”

Covering comprehensive event planning and operational readiness, Narmin Jarchalova, COO of the COP29 Operating Company said, “Our country has a lot to offer as a COP29 host destination thanks to the unique components of natural diversity, a multicultural society, historic heritage and a forward-looking vision. Our experienced and dedicated team organising the conference logistics and services is excited to host COP29 and welcome the world to Azerbaijan this November.”

During the presentation, the COP29 Presidency shared information regarding the conference venue and green zone arrangements, working facilities dedicated to supporting a successful conference and other necessary elements for high standard door-to-door guest experience, including but not limited to transportation, accommodation, visas, and catering.

Referencing the principles that underpin the organisation of the conference, the COP29 Presidency highlighted its sustainability considerations. To deliver a commitment to carbon neutrality and the sustainability of the conference, COP29 will regularly monitor and report on emissions directly and indirectly generated by operations throughout the event.

Inclusivity is a top priority across all elements of event preparations. The organisers are focused on promoting a culture of respect and inclusivity. A strong emphasis will be placed on diverse representation in speakers, panels, and workshop facilitators as well as ensuring participation from underrepresented groups. A range of measures address accessibility to the conference venue and facilities.

A specially designed legacy programme has been devised with elements related to building human capital, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering sustainable development. It focuses on capacity building, raising local awareness and reusing logistics and infrastructure items.