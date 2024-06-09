Pursuant to the final allocation of the fully marketed offering of 1.545 billion shares, in which the majority of the shares constituting the institutional tranche of the offering was allocated to investors located outside of the Kingdom, as of June 9, 2024, the public shareholders of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) comprise international institutional investors (0.73% of issued shares), domestic institutional investors (0.89% of issued shares) and retail investors (0.76% of issued shares). Other shareholdings, including the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, own 97.62% of issued shares.

International and domestic institutional investors consist of institutions that have purchased shares in the company through its initial public offering (IPO), the offering and/or through open market purchases since the IPO.

Retail investors consist of individual investors, including high net worth individuals (excluding executives, directors and any other individuals who would typically be considered insiders), who have purchased shares in the company through the IPO, the offering and/or through open market purchases since the IPO.

Other shareholdings are made up of shares owned by the government, shares acquired by or transferred to government-owned entities, subsidiaries and from the government (not through the IPO, the offering and/or through open market purchases), executives, directors and any other individuals who would typically be considered insiders, and 163,758,663 shares held in treasury.