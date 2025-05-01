Alef Education Holding Plc (the ‘Company’ or ‘Alef Education’ or ‘ADX: ALEFEDT’), an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider redefining the educational experience for K-12 students, based in Abu Dhabi, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2025. This marks the Company’s fourth earnings announcement since its debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in June 2024.

It also follows the successful distribution of a AED199.2 million cash dividend for H2 2024 in April 2025, as approved during Alef Education’s Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), bringing the total FY 2024 dividend to AED402.8 million, representing 90% of the Company’s full-year Net Profit.

Reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for governments and private schools in the UAE and globally, Alef Education continues to see strong demand for its suite of innovative, bespoke education solutions. In Q1 2025, the Company reported revenues of AED179.7 million, marking a 2% year-on-year (YoY) increase. This was primarily based on the stable contributions from the core UAE portfolio, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (‘ADEK’) contract, and further driven by robust growth in other business and government contracts outside of ADEK, locally and internationally. Alef Education continued to execute on its growth strategy during Q1 2025, with a strong focus on revenue diversification.

EBITDA rose 2% to AED132.8 million in Q1 2025, with a market-leading margin of 74%. Net profit reached AED115.3 million, reflecting a 2% YoY increase, supported by consistent revenue growth and a strong 64% margin, underscoring Alef Education’s ongoing commitment to cost discipline and operational optimisation.

Alef Education’s strong, unlevered balance sheet, solid financial foundation, and robust cash flow generation continue to support its growth strategy. With AED402.6 million in cash, no debt and a low liabilities-to-assets ratio of 18%, the Company is well-positioned to fund growth ambitions, while sustaining consistent dividend distributions.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, stated, “As we move through 2025, we’re building strong momentum across both our B2G and B2B segments, supported by ongoing investment in innovation and global expansion. Our Q1 2025 results, marked by steady revenue growth and improved efficiency, underscore the strength of our long-term strategy and disciplined execution. With expanding presence in markets like Indonesia and continued progress in the UAE, Alef Education remains focused on transforming education through AI and delivering meaningful value across the education ecosystem and to all our stakeholders.”