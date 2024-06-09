Talaat Moustafa Group Holding Company (TMG Holding) has achieved total sales of EGP 122 billion in the first five months (5M) of 2024, up from EGP 45 billion in the same period the year before.

The surge in sales include EGP 37.10 billion generated through selling 2,500 units in Saudi Arabia, according to a press releases.

Furthermore, TMG Holding’s backlog of undelivered unit sold has reached EGP 239 billion at the end of May 2024.

The group is preparing to launch South Mead, a new project on the North Coast. The project will span 23 million square metres.

TMG Holding recorded a consolidated net profit of EGP 4.13 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, a surge from EGP 700.13 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

