Qatar - The foreign funds continued to be bullish but with lesser intensity as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.28% to 10,484.46 points

Ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Tuesday gained about 29 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the telecom, banking, transport and consumer goods sectors.



The foreign funds continued to be bullish but with lesser intensity as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.28% to 10,484.46 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,502 points.



The Gulf retail investors were seen net buyers, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 0.82%.



About 59% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.46bn or 0.4% to QR617.07bn on the back of midcap segments.



The domestic institutions’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main market, which saw as many as 524 exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank) valued at QR1,212 trade across five deals.



The local retail investors were seen net profit takers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf institutions turned net sellers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.28%, the All Islamic Index by 0.24% and the All Share Index by 0.36% in the main market.



The telecom sector index gained 0.87%, banks and financial services (0.49%), transport (0.36%), consumer goods and services (0.25%) and industrials (0.05%); while real estate declined 0.24% and insurance 0.06%.



Major gainers in the main bourse included Al Mahhar Holding, Vodafone Qatar, Qamco, Mazaya Qatar, Salam International Investment, QNB, Al Meera, Aamal Company, Estithmar Holding and Nakilat. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Qatari Investors Group, Dukhan Bank, Baladna, Qatar German Medical Devices and Barwa were among the shakers in the main market.



The Gulf retail investors were net buyers to the tune of QR0.12mn compared with net profit takers of QR0.42mn on Monday.



The domestic institutions’ net selling decreased substantially to QR12.5mn against QR40.33mn the previous day.



The foreign individual investors’ net selling eased marginally to QR0.09mn compared to QR1.1mn on May 5.



However, the Qatari retail investors turned net sellers to the extent of QR12.2mn against net buyers of QR9.04mn on Monday.



The Gulf institutions were net profit takers to the tune of QR1.57mn compared with net buyers of QR1.29mn the previous day.



The Arab retail investors turned net sellers to the extent of QR0.66mn against net buyers of QR1.02mn on May 5.



The foreign institutions’ net buying weakened perceptibly to QR26.9mn compared to QR30.41mn on Monday.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net buyers to the tune of QR0.1mn the previous day.



The main market witnessed a 51% surge in trade volumes to 211.57mn shares, 12% in value to QR397.88mn and 42% in deals to 20,272.



In the venture market, a total of 6,012 equities valued at QR0.02mn change hands across two transactions.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Santhosh V. Perumal