Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound
Japan's Nikkei surged 1.1%
US Stocks-S&P 500, Nasdaq snap losing streaks after jobless claims rise
Weekly jobless claims rise in line with estimates
Oil bounces near Dec 2021 lows after Keystone pipeline shutdown
Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.8%, at 0115 GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday
Dollar slips on recession fears, c.bank meetings loom
The U.S. dollar index fell 0.27% to 104.53, after slipping 0.3% overnight
Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data, Fed meet next week
Spot gold were little changed at $1,788.56 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60
U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks
The guidance applies to any public companies that have exposure to the recent ructions in crypto
