Asian shares higher as dollar retreats, risk events abound

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.1%

US Stocks-S&P 500, Nasdaq snap losing streaks after jobless claims rise

Weekly jobless claims rise in line with estimates

Oil bounces near Dec 2021 lows after Keystone pipeline shutdown

Brent crude futures were at $76.74 a barrel, up 59 cents, or 0.8%, at 0115 GMT after dropping 1.3% on Thursday

Dollar slips on recession fears, c.bank meetings loom

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.27% to 104.53, after slipping 0.3% overnight

Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data, Fed meet next week

Spot gold were little changed at $1,788.56 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60

U.S. SEC issues new guidance on disclosing crypto risks

The guidance applies to any public companies that have exposure to the recent ructions in crypto

