Asia stocks edge up, oil and gold retreat on tempered Mideast fears

Gold and the safe-haven dollar pulled back from near their peaks

Currencies calm but cautious after a weary week

The yen hit 154.70 per dollar, not far from last week's 34-year low of 154.79 and close enough to the 155-level

Oil prices retreat as US crude build, rate cut concerns come to the fore

Brent futures fell 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.75 a barrel

Gold edges down as rising bond yields dent appeal

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,381.36 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets subdued on geopolitical tensions, US rate cut concerns

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.6% rise in ACWA Power

Bitcoin 'halving' has taken place, CoinGecko says

Bitcoin was fairly stable immediately afterward, falling 0.47% to $63,747

