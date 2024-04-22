PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks edge up, oil and gold retreat on tempered Mideast fears
Gold and the safe-haven dollar pulled back from near their peaks
Currencies calm but cautious after a weary week
The yen hit 154.70 per dollar, not far from last week's 34-year low of 154.79 and close enough to the 155-level
Oil prices retreat as US crude build, rate cut concerns come to the fore
Brent futures fell 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.75 a barrel
Gold edges down as rising bond yields dent appeal
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,381.36 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets subdued on geopolitical tensions, US rate cut concerns
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.6% rise in ACWA Power
Bitcoin 'halving' has taken place, CoinGecko says
Bitcoin was fairly stable immediately afterward, falling 0.47% to $63,747
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon