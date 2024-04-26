Americana Restaurants International, also listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced the shareholders’ approval for cash dividends valued at AED 661.25 million

The general assembly meeting greenlighted dividends of AED 0.07, which represent 106.50% of the share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

The approved cash dividends include ordinary dividends amounting to AED 477.61 million in addition to one-time special dividends valued at AED 183.63 million.

In the January-December 2023 period, the company’s net profits attributable to the owners dropped by 0.10% to $259.46 million from $259.22 million in 2022.

