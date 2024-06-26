Riyadh – Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) announced the distribution of SAR 78.75 million, or SAR 1.50 per share, in cash dividends for 2023 on 30 June 2024.

Shareholders eligible are those who own shares at the end of 29 May, according to a bourse filing.

In 2023, GIG generated net profits of SAR 128.52 million attributable to shareholders, a 707.68% increase compared to SAR 15.91 million in 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

