Riyadh – Bena Steel Industries Company’s board on 22 July 2024 recommended to the general assembly the distribution of SAR 4.50 million in cash dividends for 2023.

Around five million shares are eligible for the proposed dividends, whose total value is equivalent to SAR 0.90 per share, according to a bourse filing.

In May, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) ratified a request by Bena Steel Industries to increase its capital.

