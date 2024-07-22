Cairo – Egyptian Media Production City Company (EMPC) announced the distribution of EGP 0.50 per share in cash dividends for 2023 on 8 August 2024.

The eligibility date will be 5 August, according to a bourse filing.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of EMPC approved disbursing cash dividends of EGP 0.50 per share for 2023.

It is worth noting that EMPC’s net profit soared to EGP 372.64 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 165.46 million in Q1-23.

The company’s consolidated net profit climbed to EGP 481.69 million in 2023 from EGP 272.04 million a year earlier.

