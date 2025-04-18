Egypt - CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments decided to disburse cash dividends worth EGP 700 million for 2024, as per a bourse statement.

CI Capital will pay dividends of EGP 0.70 per share in two equal instalments on May 29th and September 25th, respectively.

The consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders jumped by 107.58% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.232 billion in 2024 from EGP 1.040 billion.

