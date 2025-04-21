Riyadh – Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Company (Shaker Group) announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 27.75 million, representing 5% of the capital, for 2024.

Shaker Group will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share for 55.50 million eligible shareholders, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

The company’s net profits jumped by 24.70% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 81.58 million in 2024 from SAR 65.42 million.

Source: Mubasher

