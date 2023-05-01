Noura Aljasmi, the President of the UAE Badminton Federation. — Supplied photo

In a major development that will boost the sport in the country, Noura Aljasmi, the President of the UAE Badminton Federation, was elected as vice president of Badminton Asia in its Annual General Meeting held on Saturday.

Aljasmi was elected as one of the seven vice presidents out of the 11 contestants after she received 38 votes in the election, during the AGM held on the sidelines of the KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championship.

This collective vote comes in return for the great efforts made by the Emirates Badminton Federation headed by Aljasmi in promotion of the game and the success of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship that Dubai hosted last February; and the Badminton Asia Individual Championship at Al Nasr Club.

Aljasmi expressed her happiness on being elected the vice president of the Asian body, the governing body for badminton in Asian region, stressing that it is a “new success for Emirati sport and an development of the sport not just in the United Arab Emirates, but in the West Asia.”

“The new position will motivate us to continue working in order to achieve the best for the game locally, continentally and internationally,” Aljasmi said.

