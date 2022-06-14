Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco firefighters had a new achievement to be added to the company’s record, as they won eleven medals, including a gold, two silver and eight bronze, in the 14th edition of the World Firefighters Games competition, organized in the Games Village at the University of Lisbon Stadium and various other locations in Portugal, with the participation of 2,500 firefighters representing 42 countries during the period from April 30 to May 7, 2022, it was reported here today.



Ten of the most prominent firefighters from the Saudi Aramco Fire Protection Department participated in ten different sports tracks: volleyball, stair climbing challenge, hand wrestling, the strongest firefighter in world, football, the 100m race, and the 100m quad race, the 400-meter multi-stage quad, the five-kilometer race and the 2,000-meter rowing race.



The team's training coincided with the month of Ramadan.



The World Firefighters Games 2022 represented an opportunity for Saudi Aramco firefighters to highlight their potential, and represent the Kingdom in such important international competitions.