

The event’s open access events include Zaman Village, Al-Salam Tree and Nabd Al-Riyadh, which was opened in November to be one of Riyadh Season’s 14 entertainment zones.



The Riyadh Season 2021 opened on Oct. 20 and includes 14 areas: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.