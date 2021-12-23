PHOTO
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season has recorded over six million visits, as multiple free-of-charge zones continued receiving people daily, state news agency SPA reported.
The event’s open access events include Zaman Village, Al-Salam Tree and Nabd Al-Riyadh, which was opened in November to be one of Riyadh Season’s 14 entertainment zones.
The Riyadh Season 2021 opened on Oct. 20 and includes 14 areas: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.
