

With the support of its strategic partner the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, people from across the region flocked to the opening for the premiere event for purebred Arabian horses.



This is the second edition of the festival, being held under the slogan of “Ubayyah in Diriyah.”



The opening included the holding of the Diriyah Pride Auction, offering an opportunity to acquire a selection of horses whose breeds belong to rare horses, with a display of 40 head of mares and forts.



The horse Bromma Bahmas was sold at auction for SR180,000 ($48,000), a portion of the sum will go to charity. Side events such as a living museum of purebred Arabian horses were organized to reflect the Kingdom’s great equestrian heritage.



The festival will also include art competitions, live music, shops and restaurants, and many other events including the Ubayyah Experience, similar to the dining, wellness and hospitality concept of Sadu Escape in AlUla.



The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses.