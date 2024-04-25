The weekend weather will be warm to hot during the day and moderate at night, marked with relative humidity and unsteady and hot southeasterly blows, the meteorological center said on Thursday.

The center director, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, said in a statement to KUNA that the weather during the rest of today would be largely hot with the temperature forecast at 34-35 degrees, but will turn moderate at night.

On Friday, it will tend toward heat with some wetness in coastal regions. The forecast heat will range between 35 and 37 degrees. The weather at night will be moderate with some humidity.

On Saturday, it will be hot and the heat will range between 36 and 38 degrees and fall to 22-24 degrees at night.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).