RIYADH — The fifth edition of the Saudi Cup 2024, the world's richest horse racing event, kicks off on Friday with total prize money amounting to $37.6 million.

On this occasion, Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud, Chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the honorary president of the Jockey Club, and the Crown Prince for their significant and ongoing support.



This global event, for which the Crown Prince has dedicated all resources to ensure its continued success, has become a pivotal fixture in the international racing calendar, attracting the attention of top owners, trainers, and jockeys worldwide.



Prince Bandar Al Faisal said: "The Saudi Cup has become a prominent event and a symbol of success in the Kingdom on many levels. It encompasses not just the races but also various elements including culture, commerce, fashion, and art, serving as a platform to showcase and attract people to the rich history and culture of the Kingdom's diverse regions."



He viewed this esteemed patronage as a source of pride and a testament to the leadership's commitment to promoting the nation's culture internationally, adding, "This year, the fifth edition of the Saudi Cup is launched under the slogan 'The Story Begins Here'."

