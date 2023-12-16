RIYADH - The 14th leg of the 30th edition of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses held in Saudi Arabia achieved major successes. Taqdeer of Saudi AlSayed Stud crowned as the champion of the Saudi leg.

The event took place at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz's Horse Race Track in Riyadh with the participation of 63 horses comping in six rounds.

The prestigious Cup series of races are being held under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to promote Arabian horse racing and assist Arabian horse owners and breeders across the world.

The races are also held as part of the UAE's ongoing commitment to preserving the Arabian horse, which is an integral part of the country's national heritage, in line with the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a passionate advocate for Arabian horses.

The race was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Prince Fahad bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Faisal Al Rahmani, General Supervisor of the UAE Presidents Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, and Mutab bin Zaid Al Shammari, General Manager of the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Race Track.

At the end of the race, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif and Prince Fahad bin Khalid, in the presence of Al Rahmani, crowned the winner of the main race, while Saeed Al Mehairi, representing the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, crowned the winners of the five races that preceded the final race.

Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Sultan said:'' We are proud to host the most important series of Arabian horse races in the world.''

Faisal Al Rahmani said:''We are proud of the successes of the Saudi stage and the number of participation of Arabian horse owners.''