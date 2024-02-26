Riyadh: Riyadh is set to host one of the legs of the Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) in 2024, joining a series of events held across variou

The selection of these cities by GCAT aims to showcase the beauty of Arabian horses, with the overarching goal of elevating the sport to new heights.



The Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF) will be the host in the capital, Riyadh. The objective of hosting the event in Riyadh is to actively contribute to the development and enhancement of Arabian horses, symbolizing a prestigious sport and a globally influential breed.



Moreover, the hosting aims to create competitive opportunities, attract new audiences, and encourage investment in Arabian horse sports.



The tour will feature the most captivating Arabian horses in eight cities across the region and the world. Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, President of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, expressed gratitude to the leadership for their substantial support of equestrianism in the Kingdom.

He emphasized how the leadership's unwavering support has positioned Saudi Arabia as a global hub for equestrian sports. Prince Abdullah highlighted that the Kingdom's well-organized and diverse events align with a clear vision, aiming to establish the country as the world's premier destination.

He conveyed his appreciation to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sport, for his continuous support and close involvement in the sector.