RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has crowned America’s Senor Buscador as the winner of the 5th edition of the Saudi Cup 2024 horse race at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Saturday evening. The world’s richest horse racing event with a total prize money of $37.6 million was held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The Crown Prince congratulated Sharaf Al-Hariri, owner of the horse Senor Buscador, and presented him the Saudi Cup. He also congratulated the horse trainer Hamad Al-Rashid, and jockey Junior Alvarado and presented them with a horse replica and a cavalry horse helmet respectively.

Earlier, upon arrival at the venue, the Crown Prince was received by Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equestrian Authority and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, deputy emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports, and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, member of the Board of Directors of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia and chairman of the Technical Committees.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Salman bin Sultan, emir of the Madinah region, Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd, minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, minister of the National Guard, and Prince Badr bin Abdullah, minister of culture.

The Crown Prince watched the final round of the horse race competition that attracted the finest thoroughbreds and top jockeys from around the globe. The participating horses moved from the grooming arena to the parade ground in front of the Crown Prince before the race commenced. All participating jockeys were also present on the parade ground. Following this, the 9th round of the Saudi Cup race commenced. Japan’s Ushba Tesoro came second in the horseracing event.

Several princes, including Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club of Bahrain, along with ministers, dignitaries, senior guests of the Saudi Cup Race ceremony from inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and several participating horse owners attended the ceremony.

