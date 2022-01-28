According to the Ministry of Health, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 1,564, followed by Jeddah with 331, Dammam with 222, Al-Hofuf confirmed 190, and Makkah recorded 174.



Of the total number of cases, 869 remain in critical condition.



The ministry confirmed two new coronavirus related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,931 since the pandemic began.





The health ministry also announced that 4,445 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 626,532.



Over 56.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.



The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 367 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.65 million.