Riyadh: Riyadh Season has announced the release of tickets for the 5 vs 5 boxing bout, available on ticketing platform Webook.



The showdown is set to take place on June 1st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, featuring a lineup of world-class boxers from various weight classes.



The audience will be treated to the main clash between Russian light-heavyweight champions Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.



The showdown will include one of the most captivating undercard lineups in boxing history.



English heavyweight giant Daniel Dubois, boasting an undefeated record of 10 victories, will face off against the Croatian champion, Filip Hrgovic.



Additionally, Chinese heavyweight champion Zhang Zhilei will take on American champion Deontay Wilder, who has an impressive record of 42 wins in 45 fights.



Also in the light-heavyweight class, Scottish boxer Willy Hutchinson will go head-to-head against American contender Craig "Spider" Richards.



The Kingdom Arena will also witness the clash between English middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz, aiming to establish his name among the stars, and American middleweight champion Austin "Ammo" Williams.



Lastly, British Nick Ball will step into the ring against American Ray Ford.