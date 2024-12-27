Parts of Oman saw rainfall on December 26, with Jabal Shams recording temperatures as low as 0°C. The Oman Met Office announced that scattered rains are expected to continue in the Al Batinah North and South Governorates, Muscat Governorate, and possibly parts of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. On the coasts of Al Musannah and Al Suwaiq, rainfall of varying intensity was reported.

Waves are expected to rise along the Arabian Sea coasts, western Musandam and parts of the Sea of Oman, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 to 2 metres.

Cloud cover is expected to continue over the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman, with cumulus clouds forming over parts of the Al Hajar Mountains, bringing a chance of scattered rain.

Winds are expected to be easterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, occasionally fresh during the day and southeasterly at night. Winds over other governorates will be northwesterly, light to moderate, with occasional fresh easterly winds along the Arabian Sea coasts.

The Oman Met Office also warned of reduced horizontal visibility during rainfall and fog. The weather forecast for Friday predicts clear to partly cloudy skies over most regions, with isolated rain over the Oman Sea coasts and Al Hajar Mountains. Low clouds or fog are expected late at night and early morning in parts of Al Sharqiyah South, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).