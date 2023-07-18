Temperature in the country will gradually rise from today, July 17, until the end of the week.

This is according to the latest weather update by Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD). It further stated that the maximum temperature will range between 43-47 °C, and will reach 47-49 °C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Department further recommended measures to combat the heat during this period. QMD advises citizens and residents to wear comfortable and light-colored clothes to reflect the sun's light. Drink enough fluids and avoid leaving children alone in a vehicle.

Workers in exposed or outdoor places should also take breaks in the shade.

In a recent announcement, the Department marked the beginning of the 'Al-Hana'a' star which is characterized by escalating heat and rising humidity levels.

Over the course of the next 13 days, temperatures will rise significantly, intensifying the heat, it warned.

