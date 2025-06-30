Arab Finance: The offshore drilling rig Saipem 10000 has completed the sidetrack drilling operations at the Zohr-6 well, according to a statement.

The drilling works have added nearly 60 million cubic feet of natural gas to its current daily production.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources highlighted that this milestone falls within the first axis of its strategy, aiming to expand domestic production, secure energy and petroleum products to all the state's sectors, and meet citizens’ demand.

Later on, Saipem 10000 headed to commence the drilling activities at the Zohr-13 well.

The Zohr-13 well is expected to add 55 million cubic feet per day of gas, supporting domestic production levels.

These results reflect the successful partnership between the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry and Eni, the Italian operator of the Zohr field.

Such efforts support the government’s efforts to attract investments in the Egyptian petroleum sector, maximize domestic production, and secure energy security, boosting the sustainability of its resources.

On 28th January, Saipem 10000 arrived in Egypt to begin the drilling works at the Zohr natural gas field.

