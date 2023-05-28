Thinking of flying out for a quick getaway but worried about how much a last-minute booking would cost? That's no longer a problem because, these days, budget carriers offer airfares at incredibly low prices almost all year round — some you can even get at the cost of a large pizza.

Low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, in particular, is offering flights for as low as Dh59 to four destinations. This almost-unbelievable rate can be booked for trips scheduled on certain days next month.

Believe it or not, for less than Dh60, you can already travel a thousand miles from the UAE, explore a different culture, and savour breathtaking views. That's a one-way ticket, but flying back would cost the same if you choose the right date.

Here are the four destinations you can fly to for only Dh59 (one-way) in June:

1. Salalah, Oman

This Omani destination has been famous for its lush greenery. In June, the climate may be humid because of the monsoon — but the weather is still cooler than most parts of the region.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers the Dh59 ticket to Salalah on June 10 (Saturday). And if you're coming back after three to four days, you'll pay the same rate for a flight from there back to the UAE Capital. A steal, indeed.

2. Muscat, Oman

If you would like to experience more of the Omani culture and see the country's world-famous landmarks, then Muscat is the place for you. Don't forget to stop by its vibrant souks where you can find spices and some distinctive mementos.

You can fly to the sultanate's capital for Dh59 on June 18 and fly back to the UAE on June 23 at the same rate.

3. Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Dammam is a popular destination among adventurous travellers who enjoy fishing and diving. Nestled on the tranquil Arabian Gulf, it boasts green parks, airy waterfronts, and sandy beaches alongside a bustling arts, sports, and entertainment scene.

Wizz Air can take travellers to this Saudi metropolis for Dh59 if they are travelling between June 19 and 26. The flight back to Abu Dhabi may cost a bit higher but still much lower than usual fares.

4. Kuwait City, Kuwait

Kuwait City, home to some of the top tourist attractions in the Gulf country, is a place where you can find the finest antiques, furniture and carpets, as well as traditional Arab clothing. It is also known for its Souq Al Mubarakiya, one of the country's oldest markets, which offers an authentic shopping experience.

The Dh59 flight from Abu Dhabi to this destination can be booked between June 11 and June 23. You'll be able to find a ticket back to the UAE at the same price.

Take note that these prices have been collected within the last 48 hours. They may or may not be available when you book — so it's best to check the airline's website. Also, additional fees and charges for some optional services may apply, Wizz Air said in a disclaimer.

