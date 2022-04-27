Sunway Resort, Sunway City Kuala Lumpur’s flagship five-star property, said that its transformation is almost complete and it is prepared to welcome back our Middle Eastern guests.

A Kuala Lumpur icon for over 20 years, Sunway Resort embarked on a once-in-a-generation, $60 million transformation in early 2020. Ready to reopen in phases from Q2 2022, this revitalised resort will unveil 12 brand new room and suite categories, a dramatic new lobby with 24k gold leaf ceilings, landscaped pools with underwater speakers and fiber-optic lighting, and a wealth of new experiences for families, wellness seekers and business travellers alike.

At the pinnacle of Sunway Resort’s transformation will be its partnership with world-renowned and global culinary powerhouse Gordon Ramsay and his namesake restaurant brand, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, which become the new signature dining destination at Sunway Resort, marking the brand’s first location in Asia, outside of the UK’s Mayfair, Park Walk and Chelsea.

This transformation of Sunway Resort forms part of the evolution and elevation of the Sunway Group, one of Southeast Asia’s leading conglomerates, as it strives to create exceptional and memorable experiences for every guest.

Sunway Resort recently revealed its eye-catching new branding, including a reimagining of its iconic swan logo. Much like the graceful swan, Sunway Resort reflects luxurious elegance, warmth, comfort and assurance, while also displaying deep-rooted family ideals and a genuine sense of kindness.

Designed by Nelson Yong, the celebrated Chief Principal Designer of Sunway Design, Sunway Resort’s reimagined spaces offer a bold, glamourous and interconnected vision for the future. Throughout the property, every aspect of the guest experience will be enhanced by the latest in technological solutions.

This starts at reception, where contactless check-in and keyless room entry will streamline the arrival process. In every room and suite, motion sensor night lights will guide late night movement, IPTV, IP telephones and a custom-built app with every imaginable function available at a touch of a button, to ensure that guests stay connected.

Sunway Resort will also introduce specialist “iButlers” who will be on hand to set up devices, offer demonstrations and deliver nifty gadgets like Harman Kardon headphones and sound bar.

This state-of-the-art experience is extended to the spa-inspired bathrooms, where guests will be able to refresh their senses with a walk-in chromotherapy shower that uses colour and light as a restorative therapy to promote overall wellbeing, or soak in a free-standing bathtub whilst watching their favourite show on the wall-embedded TV.

Sustainability is a driving philosophy at Sunway, and many of the hotel’s high-tech upgrades, such as advanced air-conditioning systems, smart curtains, solar panels and motion-sensor LED lighting will further improve its efficiency. The use of plastic bags has been discontinued and an urban hydroponic farm by Sunway XFarms will supply healthy, farm-fresh produce to the resort’s restaurants.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).