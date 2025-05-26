AMMAN — Jordan’s tourism sector is showing “strong” signs of recovery, with international visitor arrivals rising by 19 per cent during the first third of 2025 compared with the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The ministry reported that the Kingdom welcomed around 2.125 million international visitors between January and April, up from 1.785 million during the same period in 2024, reflecting growing international interest in Jordan as a travel destination and highlighting tourism’s continued role as a vital contributor to the national economy.

Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) remained the top entry point, accounting for 33.1 per cent of all arrivals, with more than 705,000 visitors entering through the airport.

“This growth reflects not only a post-pandemic rebound but also the success of government tourism strategies and targeted regional marketing,” economic analyst Rami Abdulla told The Jordan Economic. “Tourism plays a major role in GDP and job creation, and a consistent rise in arrivals benefits multiple sectors.”

Land border crossings also contributed significantly. The Omari crossing recorded 23.8 per cent of total tourist entries (over 507,000 visitors), followed by the King Hussein Bridge (10.4 per cent) and the Jaber crossing (9.2 per cent), according to the ministry’s figures.

Other points of entry included Wadi Araba (3.8 per cent), Aqaba’s seaport (2.8 per cent), the Jordan Valley crossing (2.6 per cent), the Karameh crossing (1.5 per cent), and King Hussein Airport in Aqaba (0.3 per cent).

Salma Taha, who runs a tourism business in Petra, said she has seen a noticeable rise in bookings and renewed confidence among tour operators. “We’re witnessing steady demand from Europe, the US, and GCC countries. The numbers are promising, especially for small businesses that rely heavily on international travellers,” she said.

Petra, in particular, is attracting a new wave of tourists drawn by live music events and cultural performances. Sector officials noted that an increasing number of international visitors are now travelling specifically to attend concerts held at the historic site. “Travel agencies are responding by offering curated packages that include concert tickets, luxury accommodations, guided tours, and visits to nearby attractions,” said Hani Karim, a travel agency employee, told The Jordan Times.

As the tourism sector continues to rebound, stakeholders are calling for sustained investment in infrastructure, digital transformation, and workforce development to ensure long-term growth.

