Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in cooperation with the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, launched a national workshop in Muscat on Monday to address governance challenges in the development of the heritage and tourism sectors.

The four-day workshop brings together representatives from 11 governorates, 17 government and support agencies, and experts in governance, planning and tourism. The event aims to enhance institutional coordination, support decentralisation, and explore sustainable approaches to managing and financing tourism services.

It also seeks to improve public-private partnerships, raise institutional efficiency, and contribute to meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

H E Azzan bin Qasim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism in the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said the workshop has been designed to strengthen coordination between local and national stakeholders and develop governance frameworks that support the economy and promote Omani cultural identity.

“The workshop created a platform to identify challenges, share experiences and formulate practical solutions,” he said. “Feedback from the governors played a key role in shaping the agenda.” He emphasised the importance of empowering local communities, preserving cultural heritage, and using it to benefit future generations.

The workshop would focus on three areas – governance and institutional integration to improve coordination; investment and tourism development governance to enhance the investment environment; and the development of facilities and services to upgrade infrastructure and visitor experiences.

Participants are reviewing governance models and attending presentations on the role of governorates, the ministry’s responsibilities and mechanisms for implementing decentralisation. Sessions highlight how stronger governance can improve institutional performance and ensure sustainable growth in line with national development goals.

