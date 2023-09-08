Now that the much-celebrated Suhail star has been spotted, we expect a gradual decrease in peak-summer heat. It doesn't mean winter is here but indicates changes in the UAE's weather. And that itself is a good reason for us residents to celebrate.

Dubai undergoes a magical transformation with the onset of cooler weather. This seasonal shift brings a genuine sense of enchantment as Dubai unveils a rich tapestry of captivating attractions and abundant opportunities to savour its delightful winter season. Residents eagerly venture out in droves, and the city buzzes with activity, especially as some of its most popular attractions reopen their gates for the season.

Here are all the cool attractions reopening in Dubai at the end of the summer:

Global Village

Dubai's Global Village will open a week earlier this year. The multicultural family destination will open for Season 28 on October 18, with the earlier dates being October 25. The move is in response to “overwhelming demand, and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world.”

The family theme park will be open for 194 days and will shut its doors for the season on April 28, 2024. By opening a few days earlier for Season 28, Global Village aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions.

Dubai Garden Glow

The Dubai Garden Glow will be back with season 9 on September 15, 2023 with new experiences and a captivating theme. The Zabeel Park attraction showcases hundreds of colourful lanterns that move and sparkle, created using more than 10 million energy-saving light bulbs. Discover four diffrent parks with the largest glow garden in the world. Experience 'Art by Day' and 'Glow by Night' as the sparkling garden comes to life after sunset. The Glowing Safari, features dozens of lanterns shaped like animals and flowers. Whereas, one of the attraction's favourite areas, Dinosaur Park, features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

Hatta Resorts

Hatta Resorts is preparing to welcome guests once again, with its reopening scheduled for September 15th. For those outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate a touch of comfort during their camping adventures, Hatta Resorts offers the option to book trailers, lodges, or even caravans. Families seeking a distinctive experience can opt for the unique Domes at Hatta Resorts, which resemble igloos and provide breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Situated just a 90-minute drive away from Dubai, residents and visitors alike can immerse themselves in a plethora of thrilling activities like ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, and paragliding.

Miracle Garden

The crisp air serves as a gentle reminder of what's on the horizon – the arrival of winter. However, it also brings another thrilling event, the reopening of Dubai Miracle Garden. The Miracle Garden prepares to reopen as the summer heat subsides and the cooler weather settles in. This floral wonderland typically reopens its doors to welcome back visitors towards the end of October or in the early days of November.

This paradise is among the most Instagram-worthy spots for tourists exploring Dubai during the winter, thanks to its stunning arrangements and giant brightly coloured displays. The attraction has already sent eager visitors into a tizzy with a teaser of what to expect in season 12.

Dubai Safari

Dubai Safari Park, home to around 3,000 animals — including lions, tigers, gazelles, and different kinds of primates, reptiles, and birds — will soon open its door to visitors. The park is yet to announce the reopening dates, but eager residents are already inquiring about this popular attraction. The tickets for the new season are not available yet and will open for booking later this year.

One can get a day pass for Dh50 and children aged three to 12 can enter for Dh20. Those younger than three can enter free. A host of other experiences are available at the site, including safari journeys that come with train services.

