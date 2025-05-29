AMMAN — The Airport International Group (AIG) on Wednesday announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) received 814,819 passengers in April, an increase of 21.8 per cent, compared with the same month last year.

The airport recorded 6,446 movements during April, recording an increase of 11.5 per cent compared with the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The airport handled 5,538 tonnes within air cargo traffic, recording a decrease of 14.9 per cent compared with April 2024.

The QAIA, during the period between January and April, received 2,952,141 passengers, marking a growth of 11.9 per cent, compared with the same period in 2024.

Aircraft movements in the first four months saw an increase by 6.9 per cent, with the airport recording 23,972 movements, while air cargo traffic saw a decrease by 16.1 per cent to reach 21,695 tonnes compared with the same period last year.

CEO of the AIG Nicolas Deviller said, "We are delighted with this significant increase in monthly passenger traffic, which came as a result of the seasonal travel momentum at the end of Ramadan and during the extended Eid Al Fitr holiday, which allowed many to meet their loved ones or spend a long-awaited vacation."

